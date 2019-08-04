Captain, 3 soldiers martyred as ambulance falls into Indus

MANSEHRA: An army captain and three soldiers drowned when an ambulance which was part of a military convoy heading to Gilgit-Baltistan skidded off the road and plunged into the river Indus in Upper Kohistan district on Sunday.

"The convoy was on its way to Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi. The ambulance had joined it from Pattan in Lower Kohistan," Abdul Saboor Khan, the district police officer of Upper Kohistan told reporters. He said the driver of the ambulance lost control over the steering wheel while negotiating a sharp turn on the Karakoram Highway and the vehicle fell into the river Indus.

Saboor Khan said that cops, soldiers and local divers were trying to pull out the bodies from the river, but the strong currents hampered the efforts. The soldiers who lost their lives in the road accident were identified as Captain Suhail and sepoys Afzal Khan, Sahadat Ali and Abdul Salam belonging to Unit No 144 of the Pakistan Army Medical Corps.

The DPO said that he was present on the spot along with army officers to lead the operation to retrieve the bodies. Meanwhile, provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai expressed deep grief over the tragic accident, saying it was a great national loss.

He said the government stood in solidarity with the families of the martyred soldiers at this time of tragedy. Also, a woman was killed and three others sustained injuries when a car plunged into a ravine in Lassan Nawab area in Mansehra district.

The local people rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, Mansehra where the doctors pronounced the woman dead. The injured were shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad where doctors said their condition was critical.