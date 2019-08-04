OIC concerned over additional military deployment in IHK

ISLAMABAD: The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Sunday expressed its deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), including the reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces there.

The Muslim world body, in a statement, also voiced its concern over the use of banned cluster ammunition by the Indian forces to target civilians along the Line of Control (LoC). "The General Secretariat is saddened to learn about the civilian casualties resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) and expresses solidarity with the people of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

The OIC reiterated its call to the international community to rise up to its responsibility for the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked the OIC to take immediate notice of a renewed spate of Indian atrocities in IHK.

In a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General Dr Yousuf Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the minister condemned the use of brute force by India on unarmed Kashmiri civilians and said India was violating international laws by carrying out brutalities against the Kashmiris.

Qureshi further said the orders issued by the Indian government to Hindu Yatrees and tourists to leave Kashmir were also generating anxiety and fear in the region.

The OIC secretary general assured the foreign minister of his full cooperation in mitigating the situation.

Meanwhile, chairing an emergency consultative meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Qureshi condemned the Indian designs to disrupt regional peace, and urged the international community and human rights watchdogs to take notice of the situation.

Talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in Islamabad, Qureshi also expressed concern on the deployment of more than 28,000 troops in IHK and expelling of foreign tourists from the area. He added that the decades-long dispute remained the main obstacle to lasting peace in South Asia.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) rejected baseless Indian allegations over cross-LoC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies.

In a statement, the FO said curtailing Amarnath yatra and deployment of additional troops on baseless pretexts were designed by India to divert world attention from attempts to change the demographic structure of IHK and unbaiting state-led oppression and egregious human rights violations.