Indian troops martyr 7 more youth in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian Army has claimed to martyr seven more youth in fresh incident of the state terrorism in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). Indian Army’s Srinagar based spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia, in a media interview, said that the youths were martyred in Keran area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported. Meanwhile, with the recovery of two more bodies in the debris of a house after the 40-hour-long cordon and search operation at Pandoshan village in Shopian, the toll mounted to four. One victim has been identified as a non-local labourer. On the other hand, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of one martyred youth, Zeenatul-Islam Naikoo at his native Memmander village in Shopian district. The participants of the funeral raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans on the occasion.