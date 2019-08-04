Curfew-like restrictions imposed in IHK

SRINAGAR: Former chief ministers of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest late Sunday night as the Indian government also imposed curfew-like restrictions.

“There shall be no movement of public. All educational institutions shall also remain closed.

There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services’ officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required,” reads the Indian government order, but says, "There is no curfew in place".

Authorities also snapped mobile internet services across Held Kashmir late in the night, according to Indian media.

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to say that he was being placed under house arrest and that a similar process had already started for other leaders.

"I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," he wrote on Twitter.

"Please don’t take the law in your own hands, please stay calm," he appealed in another tweet.

A few moments before his tweet, Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party, expressed concerns that there would soon be an internet blackout and the imposition of a curfew.

"Hearing reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night," she said.

"How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people and their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India," she said in another tweet.

The two leaders, earlier in the day, had warned the Indian government against abrogation of Article 35A and Article 370, which gives special status to Kashmiris.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, reading out a resolution adopted at a meeting of regional parties, said they have decided to send delegations to meet the president, the prime minister and leaders of various political parties to apprise them about the consequences of any attempt to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A of the constitution or carry out delimitation of constituencies or trifurcating the state.