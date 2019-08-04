Jang, The News turn ‘Green’ for Independence Day

RAWALPINDI: On the occasion of Pakistan’s 72nd anniversary of Independence, Jang Media Group is celebrating the colours of freedom by turning its newspapers green. It’s for the first time in Pakistan’s media industry that the newspapers will be printed on green paper to mark Pakistan’s independence celebrations, says a press release on Sunday.

Jang Media Group has always been an important part of the lives of people of Pakistan. Jang has been with them through thick and thin braving tough times and celebrating happy moments. It has guided its readers and made perspectives clearer for them in the past 72 years. It is because of this very fact that even after 72 years, Jang remains the largest and the most read Urdu newspaper in Pakistan.

For perspective, according to a recent newspaper readership study, Jang is read by 47% of newspaper readers in the top three metropolitan cities of Pakistan while the Jang Media Group’s various newspapers reach 55% newspaper readers in these metros.

Since both Jang and The News have been an integral part of the country’s development to progress the newspapers are turning themselves green from today till August 14th to show their bond and love for Pakistan.

Jang Media Group hopes that this step will help all Pakistanis breathe and bleed green this year and beyond.