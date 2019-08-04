From child refugee to president: Latvia’s Vaira Vike-Freiberga

The little girl who fled from war-torn Latvia spent more than 50 years in exile - but soon after returning she became president.

Not only that, Vaira Vike-Freiberga became the first female head of a former Soviet bloc state.“My parents never let me forget that I am Latvian,” she told the BBC. The Baltic state was invaded by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War Two.

She has vivid memories of that chaotic time, especially 1944, when Russian troops - the communist Red Army - marched back into Latvia.“I was impressed by the ones with the red flags and the fists. So at one point, as one of them marched by, I raised my fist in the air and shouted ‘hurrah!’,” she says. “At that point I saw my mother lean against the lamppost, absolutely stricken, with tears streaming down her cheeks, saying ‘Please, child, don’t do that. This is a very sad day for Latvia’.” The family’s odyssey westward took Vaira, aged seven, first to devastated Germany. Then they moved to French-ruled Morocco, then to Canada. She did not return to Latvia until 1998, aged 60, and became president within eight months. Vaira remembers her father listening to the BBC World Service in 1944, desperately trying to fathom where the war was heading. Later that year her parents made the agonising decision to leave Latvia.