Mon Aug 05, 2019
Newsdesk
August 5, 2019

Mexico to take action to protect Mexicans in US

World

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that Mexico will take legal actions to protect its citizens in the United States, following a shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 dead, including three Mexicans.

“The president has instructed me to ensure that Mexico’s indignation translates into... efficient, prompt, expeditious and forceful legal actions for Mexico to take a role and demand that conditions are established that protect... Mexicans in the United States,” Ebrard said in a video posted on Twitter. Ebrard said he would provide further details at a news conference on Sunday afternoon in Mexico City. He also said the number of Mexicans who were injured in the attack has risen to nine.

