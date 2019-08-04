close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
August 5, 2019

Nigeria security agents arrest activist for calling for revolution

World

N
Newsdesk
August 5, 2019

ABUJA: Nigerian security agents arrested Omoyele Sowore, an activist, news organization founder and former presidential candidate who was calling for revolution, the security agency said on Sunday.

Sowore, a human rights activist who founded Nigerian online news organization Sahara Reporters and ran for president as a minor candidate in the February election, was arrested by the State Security Service on Saturday.

The detention comes as President Muhammadu Buhari, who won a second term in the election, faces criticism for his administration’s record on human rights, particularly a lethal crackdown on protesting followers of a Shi’ite leader who remains in detention despite a court order that he be freed.

Sowore has said Nigeria needs revolution partly because the elections were not credible, along with a list of other issues ranging from corruption to ineptitude. “We don’t want war,” he said in a July video. “We want a very clean, quick, succinct revolutionary process - surgical. That we put an end to the shenanigans of government, that we put an end to oppression, the corruption of government.” Sowore had planned for a nationwide series of protests to take place on Monday.

The State Security Service said the calls for revolution were unlawful. “He’s with us,” said a spokesman, confirming the arrest. “He has crossed the line, he has threatened public safety... Nothing will happen, there won’t be any revolution. The government, which has been elected democratically, will be in place.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World