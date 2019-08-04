Tens of millions hit by Indonesia power blackout

JAKARTA: Tens of millions of people on Indonesia’s heavily populated Java island were affected by a widespread electricity outage Sunday after the state utility PLN reported disruptions at several power plants. The shutdown plunged buildings in the sprawling capital Jakarta — home to some 30 million people — into darkness and forced the temporary closure of its new mass rapid transit system. Passengers were safely evacuated from several MRT carriages when the power went out, according to the system’s operator, while commuter trains were also affected. Jakarta’s hospitals and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport were not affected because they have backup power generators, officials said.