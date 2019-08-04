Chinese human rights lawyer lands in US despite travel ban

BEIJING: A Chinese human rights lawyer said Sunday he had landed in the United States despite being stopped from leaving Beijing in April by mainland authorities who imposed an exit ban on him. “My family and I have landed in JFK airport, New York, late night on August 3, 2019,” Chen Jiangang said in a statement provided by a friend to AFP. In April, the lawyer was pulled aside by customs at Beijing Capital airport as he prepared to board a flight to Seattle and told he was banned from leaving China. He had been selected to study English there as part of the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, a programme named for the late vice president that provides a year of US education for emerging leaders from around the world. Beijing defended the ban as “in accordance with China’s own laws”, but the US State Department called it disturbing.