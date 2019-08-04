Johnson offers new health funds to meet Brexit promise

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised new funds for Britain´s state-run national health service (NHS) on Sunday, seeking to fulfil one of the promises of his 2016 Brexit campaign. Johnson pledged an extra £1.8 billion (2.0 billion euros, $2.2 billion) to immediately help frontline services, in a move that further fuelled speculation he is preparing for a snap election.