Feeling the heat

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution team combined climate modeling with historical heatwave trends and compared it with data collected around the continent. They, as well as other teams of scientists, came to the conclusion that the heatwave which hit Northern Europe last month was between 1.5 and 3 degrees Celsius hotter than what would normally have been the case in similar conditions due to manmade climate change. During the heatwave, Paris experienced its hottest day in history, with the mercury reaching 42.6 degrees centigrade while Belgium, Holland and Britain also saw soaring temperatures. In many European countries, air conditioning or even room fans are not the norm, causing residents to feel the heat with even greater ferocity. Experts say that climate models showing typical temperatures were as much as 3 degrees centigrade lower than those actually observed during the heatwave in Europe.

F summer-loving Europe, there is more bad news. Experts predict heatwaves will continue, accompanied by heavy downpours. The July heatwave in some countries was between ten and 100 times more likely to occur compared with computer simulations. The heatwave in Europe caused widespread destruction, with train services being canceled and emergency measures taken in cities. A century ago, temperatures were on average four degrees lower in June than those experienced this year. In keeping with global climate change, Europe has experienced exceptionally intense heatwaves over the past decade. This pattern seems to be continuing. The World Meteorological Organisation says that preliminary data indicates that July may have been the hottest month ever recorded.

The effects of climate change are being felt around the globe. The rapid increase in temperatures in Europe indicates how dramatic the impact could be. Around the world, torrential rains, flash floods, hotter weather and glacial melt are all resulting from global warming. Agriculture has suffered as a consequence with scientists trying to come up with potential ways to protect farmers. The globe is heating up at a faster rate than we have ever seen before. The polar ice caps are threatening to simply melt away and in Europe’s major capitals, the impact is being felt in the form of temperatures which this year led to changes in lifestyle to prevent heat-related disease and to protect the most vulnerable.