250 wheel-chairs provided by Muslim Charity

LONDON: The Muslim Charity has provided 250 customised wheel-chairs for differently-abled persons in Pakistan.

The wheel-chairs were presented at a ceremony at the President House in Islamabad recently, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.The ceremony was hosted by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal. President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi; the Vice Chairman of Muslim Charity, Bakhtyar H Pirzada; and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki also attended the ceremony.

The wheel-chairs were funded by Muslim Charity donors from the UK. The wheel-chairs were customised according to the size of the beneficiaries, padded with heat-resistant cushions for long hours’ use in hot summer days. They were manufactured in a factory where the entire workforce was the people with disabilities themselves.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi thanked the donors of Muslim Charity. Whilst commenting on the generosity of British Muslims, the Vice Chairman of Muslim Charity, said: “Inspired by their faith and cultural tradition of generosity and hospitality, British Muslims are at the forefront in terms of giving charity and alleviating the suffering and plight of the less fortunate.

“Only in Ramadan last year, over £130 million was raised by British Muslim NGOs with aid being distributed in over 40 countries across the globe.”