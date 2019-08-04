Shera, Bosco, Johns slam use of cluster bombs by India

LONDON: Dr James Shera, ex-mayor of Rugby, as well as Morris Johns and John Bosco have strongly condemned the use of cluster bombs by India to target civilians across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

It was a shameful act that the Indian army used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in a clear violation of the Geneva Convention, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Councilor Dr Shera said they fully endorsed the statement of the ISPR that the use of cluster bombs was a breach of Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law. He said the use of cluster ammunition was prohibited because of its severe impact on non-combatants.

They expressed surprise that the reaction came after US President Donald Trump offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir dispute.

They urged world leaders to intervene for an end to Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. “We sincerely hope that the international community will resolve this (Kashmir) issue and take actions.”