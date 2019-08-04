Pakistan rebuffs baseless Indian propaganda

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has rejected baseless Indian allegations over cross-Line of Control (LoC) action by Pakistan and possession of bodies.

In a press release issued late on Saturday night, it said: “Curtailing Amarnath yatra and deployment of additional troops on baseless pretexts were designed by India to divert world’s attention from attempts to change the demographic structure of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and unabating state-led oppression and egregious human rights violations.” Separately, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said: “Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies are mere propaganda”. In a Tweet message, he said: “Such blatant lies/staged dramas are Indian disinformation manoeuvre to divert world’s attention from increased atrocities by Indian occupation forces inside Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).”