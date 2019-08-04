‘Tories should be prepared to work with Brexit Party’

LONDON: At least 10 Conservative MPs have called for the Brexit Party not to stand in their constituencies, it is claimed, amid warnings the Tories cannot win a general election alone.

Insurance tycoon Arron Banks, who co-founded the Leave.EU campaign, said the emergence of a “Remain alliance” should be taken seriously and urged the Conservatives to work with the party led by Nigel Farage.

Plaid Cymru and the Greens opted not to field a candidate in this week’s Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, with Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds beating Conservative Chris Davies. Banks, a former donor to Ukip when run by Farage, wrote in the Sunday Express: “The last two by-elections were lost because the Brexit vote was split, first by the Conservatives in Peterborough and then by the Brexit Party in Brecon.

“The real lesson is the Conservatives should take this new Remain Alliance seriously and be prepared to work with the Brexit Party to destroy Corbyn and the Labour Party.”

The Brexit Party has said it will stand candidates in every seat at the next general election, with Banks writing: “I have had at least 10 Tory MPs contact me saying: ‘Please persuade Nigel not to run Brexit Party candidates in my area!’”

The Tories gained the seat in mid-Wales at the polls in 2015 but a successful recall petition against Davies, who pleaded guilty to filing false expense claims, triggered a by-election which saw the Liberal Democrat vote share increase by 14.4 per cent. At the Peterborough by-election in June, Lisa Forbes retained the seat for Labour with a vote share of 30.9 per cent. Mike Greene for the Brexit Party came second with 28.9 per cent and Tory Paul Bristow third with 21.4 per cent.

Richard Tice MEP, chairman of the Brexit Party, warned the Conservatives could be “finished in their current form” if Britain’s departure from the European Union is not delivered by October 31. He wrote in the Sunday Telegraph: “The simple fact is that the Conservatives — riven internally as they are — now have to deliver on Boris Johnson’s promise to leave with a proper Brexit on October 31.

“If not, they are finished in their current form, as the main governing party of the past 100 years. It’s hard to see how the Tories could win a majority in a general election on their own. They are currently reliant on the DUP for their existence as a government, helped only by the shocking state of what was previously their main opposition.”