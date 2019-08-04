7 killed as Indian brutalities intensify in IHK

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian forces killed seven more youths in a brutal operation in occupied Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, as hundreds continued to leave the territory a day after occupation authorities ordered tourists and pilgrims to curtail their visits claiming security fears.

Indian army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia in a media interview claimed the youths were killed during an encounter in the Keran area of Kupwara, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, with the recovery of two more bodies from the debris of a house that collapsed during a 40-hour siege mounted by Indian troops in Shopian’s Pandoshan locality, the death toll mounted to four in the village.

Amid the evacuation order, hundreds of Indian and foreign visitors, including some Hindu pilgrims, continued congregating outside the main terminal at the airport in Srinagar, seeking seats on flights out.

The Indian air force flew 326 tourists out of Srinagar, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. Out of 11,301 tourists, only 1,652 remained on Saturday. Tourists and pilgrims also took buses out of the region, with authorities busing out hundreds of Indian students from Srinagar colleges. Over 400 students of Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora evacuated their hostels and left for their homes. The authorities also ordered Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan and 100 other support staff of the area’s cricket team to leave Kashmir at the earliest.

India has introduced other security measures — including a call to stock up food and fuel — over terror threat claims. The measures have sparked growing panic among residents with long queues outside petrol stations, food stores and cash machines. Most petrol stations have reportedly run dry.

The order on Friday cited the “prevailing security situation” and the “latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting” of the annual Hindu pilgrimage as reasons for the advisory. Several governments issued similar travel advisories for visitors to the disputed region.

The measures have sparked fears in held Kashmir that New Delhi is planning to scrap an Indian constitutional provision that forbids Indians from outside the region from buying land in the Muslim-majority territory.

In its election manifesto earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised to do away with special rights for Kashmiris under India’s constitution.

In recent days, Hindu-majority India has deployed at least 10,000 troops in Kashmir, with media reports of a further 25,000 ordered to one of the world’s most militarised regions. Ordinary Kashmiris fear the Indian measures are a prelude to intensifying an ongoing crackdown against anti-India dissenters.

Rumours continued swirling in the region on Sunday, ranging from the disarming of Kashmiri police forces, to the Indian military taking over local police installations, to a sweeping military crackdown being planned ahead of India’s independence day on August 15. As tensions have soared along the Line of Control (LoC), the frontier residents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are either moving out to safer places or have begun construction of new bunkers, with some strengthening existing shelters near their homes.

Mohammad Fareed, a retired government employee in AJK’s Tufrabad village near the LoC, said he has spent more than 3,000 dollars to construct a concrete bunker for his family of 10. “It looks like the situation is getting bad,” he said, adding that the recent shelling and the dropping of cluster bombs had created massive fear. “People are using their savings to build bunkers. After all, if you live you will do other things,” said Fareed.

Mohammad Altaf, a trader dealing in construction material, confirmed people were buying concrete blocks and crushed stone to construct bunkers in and around their homes. But Mohammad Nasim opted to shift his family from Chakoti village to a safer place. “God knows what will happen the next day so that is not wise to make a bunker. Instead I am moving away from the border area.”AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Friday announced the sanctioning of about 19 million dollars for community bunkers for residents living along the border.