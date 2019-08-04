Two civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

MIRPUR: Two civilians, including a woman, were injured as India violated the ceasefire on Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firing on various forward villages close to Nikayal sector in Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

An official at Police Control Room Kotli told APP over telephone on Sunday that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing targeting the forward villages of Tarkundi and Darooti in Nikayal sector at about 9:00 on Saturday night injuring a 75-year-old local resident Muhammad Sadiq and 18-year-old Jawairiya Ishrat, resident of Darooti.No loss of life or property was reported, he said, adding the injured were rushed to nearest hospital for treatment.