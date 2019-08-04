close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 5, 2019

Two civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

Top Story

A
APP
August 5, 2019

MIRPUR: Two civilians, including a woman, were injured as India violated the ceasefire on Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firing on various forward villages close to Nikayal sector in Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

An official at Police Control Room Kotli told APP over telephone on Sunday that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing targeting the forward villages of Tarkundi and Darooti in Nikayal sector at about 9:00 on Saturday night injuring a 75-year-old local resident Muhammad Sadiq and 18-year-old Jawairiya Ishrat, resident of Darooti.No loss of life or property was reported, he said, adding the injured were rushed to nearest hospital for treatment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story