War no solution to issues, says ANP chief

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan on Sunday said that war was not the solution to any issue as disputes could be solved through peaceful means and parleys.

In a statement, he said that India and Pakistan were armed with nuclear weapons so if a full-fledged war broke out it would be not remained confined to traditional weapons.

This situation would be disastrous not only for the two countries, but also the entire region, he added.

Asfandyar said the world has seen the horrors of war when atom bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during the Second World War.

He said that the two countries should avoid confrontation and talk out their issues, including the Kashmir dispute.

He said that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in the light of the UN resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

The ANP leader said that Pakistan had already suffered heavily in the war against terror and the country could not afford to indulge in hostilities.