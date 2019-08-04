Two die as van falls into ravine in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Two persons were killed and nine others sustained injured when a van plunged into a ravine in Ambar tehsil of Mohmand district on Sunday, local sources said. They said a wedding procession was heading to Shatimena village when a pickup truck fell into a ravine near a Shatimena Bridge. Two persons identified as Nasir and Fayyaz died on the spot while nine others were wounded. The injured included Abdullah, Gulbahar, Reman, wife of Lalzada, wife of Siraj, Rehman and Siraj, were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar where condition of some of them was stated to be critical.