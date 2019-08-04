Man killed in Dera accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed in a road accident at Dhapanwala on Sunday, police said. They said that 28-year-old Muhammad Madussir was taking a turn at Dhapanwala when a tractor hit his motorcycle, leaving him injured. He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
