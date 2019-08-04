Six houses gutted in Mansehra inferno

MANSEHRA: Six houses were gutted following a heavy fire, which apparently broke out because of electric short circuit in Bugermung area of Siran valley Saturday night.

The residents rushed out of their houses in panic following the fire eruption and no loss of life was reported. Locals sprinkled water, sand and soil on fire to put it out but household goods and valuables were reduced to ashes. According to locals, the houses of Dildar Khan, Fayyaz Khan and Jehanzeb Khan were gutted in the fire and household goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes. Dildar Khan told reporters that though the area residents attempted to extinguish the fire, it was not possible immediately and destroyed household goods. He said the government should compensate the affectees.