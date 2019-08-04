Beggars swarm capital’s outskirts ahead of Eid

Islamabad : A large number beggars, old and young, even some women carrying toddlers, have appeared well ahead of Eidul Azha in different housing societies situated on the outskirts of the main city, near the Islamabad Highway, causing untold annoyance to the residents.

Apparently, these groups of beggars swarmed the residential societies after escaping the frequent anti-beggary campaigns launched by the city mandarins with the help of police force in the main sectors of Islamabad.

A large number of habitual beggars including small kids and eunuchs can be spotted hovering around the shopping areas of different housing societies including Korang town, Pakistan town, PWD, CBR, Swan Garden and Police Foundation etc.

Even their presence in the Islamabad Capital Territory administration’s run weekly bazaar located in Korang Town, has also become a bane for the families.

It was observed that these alms seekers frequently pestered the shoppers and residents with their frequent intruding unwanted gestures to get attention.