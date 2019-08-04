close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
TNFJ Supreme Council meeting held

Islamabad

 
Rawalpindi : The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that Azadari of Imam Hussain (AS) is the height of love and devotion for the Aal-e-Rasool (AS) and the love has no boundaries, says a press release.

Addressing a meeting of the Supreme Council of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya here Sunday, he said the Code of Azadari will be announced before the start of Muharram.

He said the Wilayat-e-Ali has taught us the way to pitch against oppressors and support the oppressed. We support the oppressed, irrespective of religion and caste and are enemies of every oppressor. He said we will continue our support to every oppressed in the world including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Libya, Nigeria and Rohingya, and will continue to refuse the agenda of every oppressor fulfilling our Hussaini (AS) duty.

In the second session of the Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya’s Supreme Council meeting in coming days, some important policy decisions will be taken and policy will be formulated for the oncoming Muharramul Har-am in the light of suggestions made by the delegates from all over the country.

