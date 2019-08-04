Rs3.9 million fine slapped on 1,256 profiteers

Rawalpindi: In order to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates, the Rawalpindi District Administration on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab conducted raids in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas and imposed fines amounting to over Rs3.9 million on 1256 profiteers while 113 FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

Talking to this agency, the Deputy Commissioner, Rawal-pindi, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the assistant commissioners (ACs) and price magistrates of the district launched grand operation against profiteers and hoarders in July and conducted 3,318 raids in different areas.