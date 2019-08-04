Snatched goods worth Rs150m recovered

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Police has recovered more than 150 million worth of snatched goods from 347 accused this year. The police also recovered stolen cars and motorcycles worth millions of rupees from the accused.

The City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana was briefed by SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Potohar Syed Ali and SP Rawal Akram Khan Niazi. They said that the police have also arrested 2036 heinous proclaimed offenders this year, from which numerous serious cases have been traced.

The Police arrested 207 accused in 149 murder cases and traced the cases.

The CPO while addressing the police officers said that the community has expectations from the police to protect their lives and property. “We have to improve our performance,” he said. There's no pressure on Rawalpindi Police at this time.

If there's any pressure; that is only of the law and merit and we must abide by it all the times and perform our duties as per the law. If any officer comes under any pressure then they should forward it to me, I'll face every kind of pressure. But I will not compromise on the rule of law and merit,” he added.