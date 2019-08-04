Investigation to be conducted on modern lines

Rawalpidi : City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi issued directions regarding the minor girls' abduction & abuse cases to be conducted on the pattern of Zainab case from Kasur.

A team formed under the supervision of SSP Investigation. The accused will face justice and punished so severely as per the law that no one will ever dare to imagine doing such wicked deeds again. CPO's instructions to the investigation team.

According to details, the City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana conducted a high-level meeting regarding the cases of arrested accused Zia Ullah, in which SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, SP Rawal Ikram Khan Niazi, and other police officers participated.