Atmosphere of Eidul Azha sets in

The sight of Rawalpindi streets is but one of several signs that Eidul Azha is approaching. About thousands of camels, ‘dumbas’, cows, goats and sheep have reached the city. One cannot forget the spectacle of goats decorated with costumes, balloons, ribbons and sparkling glitters and streamers and moaning placidly in the courtyard of houses or on the streets. The atmosphere of Eidul Azha seems to have set in.

“Unquestionably, goat finding is serious business in the city. When they gather the real fun of Eidul Azha begins. This day gets extraordinary treatment in the city, where the sacrifice of ’qurbani animal' is done right at home amidst family zeal and pleasure. All crowd their venue of choice where their relatives gather. The Eid is always thoroughly gratifying,” says Aqeel Raza.

“Eidul Azha is about mutton roast, ‘kababs’, biryani and fun-filled family BBQ night. But of course bangles, henna and mesmerizing Eid dresses are always a part of this festival,” says Ibtesam Zahra.

“The central attraction of Eid-ul-Azha is the bleating of goats and cows, which brings about an enchantingly rustic effect in the city ambiance. Boys and kids take their ‘bakras’ for fancy walk,” says Jawad Haider.

Oun Muhammad says: “Eidul Azha is rather nostalgic, it comes bringing thousands of childhood memories with it, the unforgettable memories of favourite sacrificial animal, the charm of childhood bakras wrestling and fire crackers.”

“The long holidays on Eid due to weekly off days and expected pleasant weather will double the joys of Eid, giving people a chance to celebrate Eid in their hometown and spend more time with near and dear ones. Youngsters, especially children gather at different corners near their homes along with sacrificial animals and share the characteristics of animals in excited manner,” says Adeela Abbas.

A housewife Nadia Ali says: “It is difficult to buy sacrificial animal as well as clothes and other accessories at a time in wake of prevailing price hike situation so I will manage to buy clothes only for my children. We are unable to buy sacrificial animal due to the high prices so are contributing share in collective Qurbani.”

“The sacrificial meat is distributed amongst family, friends and the needy. Prayer meetings and Eid Milans are part of the festivities. People visit friends and relatives wearing new clothes. Sweet dish like ‘sevayan’, a traditional sweet, is prepared specially for this festival,” says Rakshan Batool.

Itrat Hussain says: “It is mandatory to sacrifice animal. To a Muslim it is the word of Allah that has to be followed. The day begins with a bath, after which ‘namaaz’ is offered. Festive sheer ‘khurma’, delicious ‘dahi baras’, ‘flavourful kaleji’, unforgettable ‘malai boti’ and everyone's favourite ‘nargisi koftay’ are several options of Eid Menu.”