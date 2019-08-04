‘Raise Kashmir issue at UN’

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan would accept such a mediation on Kashmir which supports plebiscite and the grant of self-determination to the Kashmiris.

He urged the government to convene an international conference on Kashmir and added that in case the government did not call a conference, the JI would do it. Addressing a representative meeting of overseas Pakistanis at Mansoora, he said that all the political parties of the country supported the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Therefore, he said, the government should raise the issue at the UN with full force and also appoint a permanent deputy foreign minister for highlighting the issue at world level.