Minister lauds KEMU for tree plantation

LAHORE: Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the instructions of Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid, King Edward Medical University organised a ceremony in connection with its tree plantation campaign on its New Campus on Mureedke-Narowal Road.

State Minister for Climate Change Mrs Zartaj Gul was the chief guest of the event. Prof M Haroon Hamid, project director, New Campus, KEMU and KEMU Green Task Force Chairman Prof Dr Zahid Kammal Sadique welcomed the guests.

Minister of State for Climate Change Mrs Zartaj Gul addressed the gathering, including faculty and medical students. She emphasised the need for tree plantation for healthy environment. She said “Soon we will see clean and green Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.” She appreciated the efforts of KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and his team for making the new campus clean and green.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid assured his sport to KEMU. He said KEMU was a role model for other medical universities in Punjab. Dr Sohail Suqlain, P&D Commission member health and Kemcolian, said he would play his role in approval of PC-II and subsequent completion of the KEMU New Campus project.

Omar Aftab, parliamentary secretary of Planning and Development, welcomed the minister for state and other guests to his constituency. He assured his support as a member of the syndicate and as parliamentarian for completion of the project.

Dr Azeemuddin Zahid, Kemcolian and chairman of Punjab Health Commission, hoped the current government would support the university in its projects and take it to new heights.

He said the recent letter by the HEC of Pakistan expressing satisfaction on the quality of the university with above 90 per cent marks in quality reflected the efforts of the university faculty, and QEC Director Prof Asghar Naqi deserved special praise for that. The KEMU VC highlighted the academic and research projects of the university. He said 5, 000 saplings would be planted to make the new campus green.