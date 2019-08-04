PMDC allows varsities to hold admission test

Islamabad: In response to an urgent request by Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro (Admitting University Sindh) and Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (Admitting University Balochistan) to consider granting them further time to hold the Admission Test (MDCAT) in view of lack of resources and ability to hold the admission test on the notified date of August 25, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has directed its Admission Board to urgently hold a meeting with all the admitting universities to resolve the issue in view of the shortage of time.

The existing date of 25th August 2019 was earlier notified and approved by consent of all Admitting Universities on June 10, 2019, by the PMDC. The Admissions Board of PMDC held a meeting with the vice chancellors of all Admitting Universities and considered in detail the representations of the Sindh and Baluchistan Admitting Universities to grant them an extension in the date for holding the admission test.

Pursuant to the meeting the following recommendations of the Admission Board were approved by the Council: The admitting universities of Sindh, Balochistan and AJ&K are permitted to hold the Admission Test for admission to medical and dental colleges on 8th September 2019.

The admitting universities of Punjab (UHS), KPK (KMU), Federal & GB (SZAMBU) and Armed Forces (NUMS) may proceed to hold the Admission Test on the already notified date of 25th August 2019 as already organized by them or alternatively the may hold it on the 8th September 2019 subject to informing PMDC within one week.

The above extension of date in the Admission Test has been further granted on the basis of the undertaking by all admitting universities that no further extension shall be sought and they shall strictly abide by the central schedule issued by PMDC for the admissions process from the date of advertising for submission of applications for admissions to the closure of admission subsequent to the completion of merit list for both Public and Private Medical and Dental Colleges.

The Admission Board will be shortly issuing a final schedule of all relevant dates for the admissions process which will be initiated after the conclusion of the Admission Test to ensure all admissions to public and private colleges across Pakistan is done on a singular schedule to ensure students are fully aware of their placement and not confronted with later placement by different Admitting Universities which was one of the major reasons for delay caused in the admissions process last year.

Another query of the Admitting University’s was clarified by the Admission Board that admission to Public Colleges in all provinces will be on the basis of provincial domicile of students or any other provincial or federal policy pertaining to any special quotas relating to domicile, open merit or self-finance subject to all admissions being strictly on merit.

The PMDC has not placed any mandatory requirement on Public Colleges to offer any seat to a student from outside the relevant province.