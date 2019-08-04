Open manhole claims child’s life

LAHORE:A five-year-old boy died after falling into an open manhole in the Shera Kot area on Sunday.

The victim identified as Rehan fell into the open manhole when he was on his way to a bazaar. Rescue teams and police arrived at the scene and fished out the body. The locals protested against the incident and demanded legal action against the responsible.

It was reported that the manhole was opened by a man, Ghulam Mustafa, who later forgot to cover it due to which the tragic incident happened. A case has been registered at Shera Kot police station.

checking: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) gave immediate response to the all 618 calls received on helpline 15.

Both wings of police helped 90 people on different roads, checked 140 vehicles, more than 113,000 motorbikes and 75,895 people. Thirty-two motorbikes and 30 other vehicles were impounded and 99 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 17 persons for violating the law on wheelie, four on charges of firing in the air and another six persons for violating the law on kite flying.