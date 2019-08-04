Tax sessions

This refers to the letter ‘Tax benefits’ (August 3, 2019) by Syed Aamir Hussain. I agree with the writer’s points. Every citizen thinks that paying tax is a new burden on them which only benefits the ruling government. But I would like to add that the amount of tax which we citizens pay also provides benefits to us.

So I request citizens to be involved in paying their taxes. The concerned authorities should conduct awareness sessions to educate citizens about the importance of paying taxes.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat