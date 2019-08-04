A green line

To reduce the carbon emissions, mass public transport system in big cities should be introduced immediately, so that people are not compelled to use their own transport, which consume fossil fuels.

For example, Karachi’s Green Line metro bus project has been left without extending it to the Tower area, forcing millions to ride on their own bikes and cars etc – thereby increasing carbon emissions as well as accidents. A metro bus can save the fuel of so many vehicles in one trip and can reduce traffic jams and carbon emissions. The early completion of this project can save cost escalation due to delay. It is a federally funded project and should be completed entirely by the federal government and its increased cost and losses due to delay should be subsidised and losses lessened by quick completion. If run efficiently and wisely, this project may be more profitable than expected. There will be fewer traffic jams, less pollution and heavy reduction in carbon emissions in this city.

Syed Iqbal Ahmad

Karachi