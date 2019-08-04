In times of crisis

There have been seven decades to the independence of Pakistan. During all these years, we have not been able to create and establish an effective civilian rescue department. At the times of floods, earthquake, torrential rains etc, we don’t see any civilian department come to the rescue of our citizens. Though the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of respective provinces are operative and functioning, their performance at the time of the crisis situation is limited and non-satisfactory because of their lack of expertness and knowledge on dealing with crises.

It is time we established an effective civilian rescue department in Islamabad and in the capital cities of all the four provinces. This rescue department may be equipped with all the necessary latest equipment. Its relevant personnel would also need to be provided the necessary training to handle and tackle rescue and emergency work during times of crises.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi