PSL in Pakistan

The fifth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going to be in 2020. It is great to know that this time most of the PSL matches will be played in Pakistan. According to the PCB, Lahore will host 11 matches including the final, Karachi will host nine matches, eight matches of PSL will be held in Peshawar, four in Multan, one match in Rawalpindi and Kashmir hosts a match for the first time.

I really appreciate the PCB’s decision to hold the PSL matches in Pakistan, because the majority of people in Pakistan cannot afford to travel to Dubai to watch these matches. We are waiting for the fifth season of the PSL and we hope that slowly international cricket also returns to Pakistan.

Muneeb Maqsood

Singanisar