Mon Aug 05, 2019
Better production

Newspost

 
August 5, 2019

From the day of independence, unfortunately, Pakistan has been involved in just importing rather than exporting and manufacturing. This one-sided process has just strengthened those countries from which we are buying and borrowing.

Pakistan is not spending much on production. This lower production has caused lower capital accumulation and slower business and trade. Overall, these issues have led to lower growth, unemployment and lower economic growth and forced the government to just rely on borrowing. So, in order to deal with these all issues, Pakistan should work on production.

Syed Zahid Ali

Khairpur

