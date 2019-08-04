Retrospective tax

I arrived in Pakistan on June 23 and brought a model a1778 used Apple Iphone 7 with me and tried to register it under DIRBS at PTA on July 22 as per instructions contained in the customs general order number one which states that one ‘imported’ mobile phone can be be registered in the DIRBS free of duty/taxes. Furthermore, an international traveler can register the mobile device within sixty days of arrival in Pakistan so I have till August 22 to register it. On July 5, the customs general order number ten was issued which stated that the above facility of duty/taxes free has been withdrawn. However, this withdrawal of facility could not have retrospective effect and the duty/tax would only be applicable for passengers who arrive after July 5. Contrary to the above legal position, when I entered the details of my mobile device in the DIRBS System, I was sent a text message that I must pay tax /duty of Rs36,720 so that my mobile device can be registered in the DIRBS system. A PSID was automatically generated for payment of this tax/duty.

Since the above demand for payment is not in accordance with law, my father visited a PTA office in Lahore on July 30 to have this grievance addressed. The person in charge informed him that since the attempt to register the phone was after June 30 duty must be paid within sixty days otherwise the phone would be blocked. This obviously does not take into account or consider the fact that the date of my arrival with the phone in Pakistan was earlier than this. Through this letter I wish to request that the FBR/PTA make the necessary changes to the DIRBS to ensure that it is functioning on the laws of our country and individuals are not forced to pay duties and taxes on mobile devices which are not in accordance with the above referred customs general orders . Needless to add, my countless emails to the PTA remain unresponded to.

Asad Tajammal Hussain

Lahore