close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

Two children among four drown

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

SUKKUR: As many as four people drowned while taking bath in a canal and a watercourse on Sunday.

Reports said two boys, identified as Awais and Shani, drowned while taking bath in the Pijhari Canal near Hyderabad, while children Haresh and baby Noora Leghari also drowned in a watercourse in Jhado. The divers recovered the bodies of both boys from the canal after four hours of search.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan