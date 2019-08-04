Two children among four drown

SUKKUR: As many as four people drowned while taking bath in a canal and a watercourse on Sunday.

Reports said two boys, identified as Awais and Shani, drowned while taking bath in the Pijhari Canal near Hyderabad, while children Haresh and baby Noora Leghari also drowned in a watercourse in Jhado. The divers recovered the bodies of both boys from the canal after four hours of search.