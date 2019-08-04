Former cook seeks removal of name from US ‘blacklist’

PESHAWAR: A former cook has appealed to the US ambassador in Pakistan and the consul general in Peshawar to remove his name from the 'blacklist' so that he could get a job.

Talking to reporters at the Peshawar Press Club, Mohammad Mustafa said that he was appointed as cook at the US Consulate in Peshawar in 1995, but was removed from service in 2008 when a strand of hair was found in the salad.

He said that certain Pakistani officers had turned the Americans against him and his name was placed in the 'blacklist'. Presenting copies of appreciation letters, Mohammad Mustafa said that various senior officers had written these letters to praise him for his good job.

He said he was not demanding restoration of his job, but was appealing to the US ambassador and consul general to remove his name from the 'blacklist' so that he could get a decent job. Mohammad Mustafa said he applied for jobs in various embassies, but they refused to appoint him when they sought recommendation from his former employers.

He said he had three sons and four daughters and had been unemployed for the last 12 years. He recalled that his wife died from cancer last February, but even then his repeated requests for removing his name from the 'blacklist' were not accepted by the US diplomats.