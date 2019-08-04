close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

Two die as van falls into ravine in Mohmand

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

GHALLANAI: Two persons were killed and nine others sustained injured when a van plunged into a ravine in Ambar tehsil of Mohmand district on Sunday, local sources said.

They said that a wedding procession was heading to Shatimena village when a pickup truck fell into a ravine near a Shatimena Bridge. Two persons identified as Nasir and Fayyaz died on the spot while nine others were wounded.

The injured included Abdullah, Gulbahar, Reman, wife of Lalzada, wife of Siraj, Rehman Shah and Siraj, were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar where condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

