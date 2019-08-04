Govt completes several mega projects for women uplift

Islamabad: The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has successfully completed several mega projects for uplift of women folk during last one year.

According to available document, these mega projects including Bill on Women Rights to Inheritance, helpline on women right to inheritance, and Punjab women development policy while many are being completed which will help improving the life of women in country.

Protection against Women at Work Place Act and acid control and Acid crime prevention bill were also presented. Many new bills were introduced in assembly including transgenders rights and domestic workers rights.

Under Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP), special quota was allocated for women in country. Different skill development and vocational programs under PMYAP were started for skilled women.

Under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) women were the primary focus and they were on priority under BISP. Under Ehsas programme 6 million women would get benefit and for women’s welfare, they have started skill development and vocational training programmes. Under Insaf Sehat card, BISP women beneficiaries would get special packages for free medical treatment.

Under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme special quota has allocated for women to facilitate them best. The quarterly cash grant by BISP has also been gradually enhanced by the present government to Rs5000. Among beneficiaries, women segment is also in good number to avail the opportunities from BISP.

Similarly, the government’s strategy to encourage women in getting job remained very successful and due to conducive atmosphere the figure of working women has significantly increased, who are now playing effective role for their family and society as well.

Several new projects were initiated for women aimed at reducing income inequality to attenuate the degree of poverty by allocating a significant allocation of budgetary resources to implement various measures for uplift of women.

Similarly, Maternal and Child Health Program Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Program was initiated to improve women and children health conditions through better service delivery and supported health systems. Mother and Child healthcare was one of the most important areas of public health in Pakistan.

The program aspired to provide better access to mother and child health and family planning services with provision of comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care services.

The government was also trying to address the issues of population control and family planning through different programs like establishment of Family Welfare Centres (FWC), Reproductive Health Services Centres (RHSC), Regional Training Institutes and Mobile Services Unit.