Investigation of minor girls’ abuse cases to be conducted on modern lines

Rawalpidi: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi issued directions regarding the minor girls' abduction & abuse cases to be conducted on the pattern of Zainab case from Kasur.

A team formed under the supervision of SSP Investigation. The accused will face justice and punished so severely as per the law that no one will ever dare to imagine doing such wicked deeds again. CPO's instructions to the investigation team.

According to details, the City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana conducted a high-level meeting regarding the cases of arrested accused Zia Ullah, in which SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, SP Rawal Ikram Khan Niazi, and other police officers participated.

The CPO formed a special team headed by SSP Investigation which will investigate the case. The CPO said that this case is a challenge for us, we have to investigate this case just as the case of the baby Zainab was investigated in Kasur, and the investigation team should utilize modern scientific technologies as well in this regard. The DNA samples of the accused would be sent to forensic science laboratory so that the cases are built so strong on facts that the accused cannot avail any relief from the courts.