close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

Man killed in DIK accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed in a road accident at Dhapanwala on Sunday, police said. They said that 28-year-old Muhammad Madussir was taking a turn at Dhapanwala when a tractor hit his motorcycle, leaving him injured. He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan