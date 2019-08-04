Hot, humid weather forecast for most country

LAHORE: Met officials said on Sunday that seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

On Sunday, rainfall was recorded in a number cities, including Khuzdar, 18mm, Zhob, Lasbella, 8, Barkhan, 1, Kakul, 16, Peshawar (A/P, 11, Rawalakot, 10), Garidupatta, 7 and Murree, 2mm. Highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where the mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 36.2°C and minimum was 26°C.