IT secretary directs NTC to recover dues

Islamabad: Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has directed National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) to start campaign for the recovery of its dues.

The secretary gave this direction during his visit to National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters, a press release received here on Friday said. Shoaib Ahmad asked Managing Director (MD) National Telecommunication Corporation, Brigadier (r) Viqar Rashid Khan that the NTC should extend its outreach across country and it should especially focus on less-developed areas of Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Earlier, Viqar Rashid Khan briefed the secretary about the working of the NTC and its achievements during the last five years. The Secretary was also apprised about the projects of the NTC. The managing director said that NTC was the first public sector telecoms operator to establish the cloud based Tier-III National Data Center. Shoaib appreciated the initiatives taken by NTC for provision of secure and reliable data services to federal government and other public sector organizations. The secretary said that he was happy to learn that the NTC was managing its expenses itself and generating its revenue. He said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication would extend its full support for resolving all issues of NTC. Shoaib also visited National Data Center at NTC and appreciated the performance of NTC.