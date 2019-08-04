Housing minister assures to resolve issue of govt quarters’ occupants

KARACHI: To resolve the decades-old issue of residents of Karachi's various localities built upon the land of federal housing ministry, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail-led delegation met the Federal Minister Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema in his office in Islamabad last week.

After the Supreme Court’s orders, residents who are mainly retired employees and relatives of deceased employees living in these areas since the 1950s have been facing the threat of forced eviction. However, the apex court ordered the Estate office to prevent forced eviction of these families.

The delegation, which also comprised MNA Dr Amir Liaqat Hussain and MPA Jamal Siddique, elected parliamentarians from the constituency, told Federal Minister Cheema to resolve the issue on humanitarian grounds.

MPA Siddiqui, who is also the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh’s secretary information, told The News that in the meeting, it was decided that the government will extend all possible support to resolve the issue and not make any resident homeless.

Most of the localities, including Pakistan Quarters, Martin Quarters, Clayton Quarters and others, fall under the Siddiqui’s constituency.

“Minister Cheema asked Governor Ismail to bring some proposals to resolve the 70-year-old issue of the housing of thousands of families,” Siddiqui said. He said that the political parties for the past several decades had made the issue political and instead of resolving it, they are politicking with it. But it is only the PTI which will get the credit to resolve the issue.

He said that Minister Cheema assured the delegation that the PTI-led federal government has been working to provide residence to the residents instead of making them homeless and grievances of government quarters will be resolved soon on a priority basis.

Siddiqui said that occupants had agreed on building flats or small houses. “We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved in a satisfactory way so that the government will get back most of its land and occupants will get accommodation to live,” the MPA said.

As the federal capital at the time of independence, Karachi suffered from severe housing dearth. To address the problem, the government built a number of quarters – small residential units – between 1948 and 1952. They were meant as a temporary arrangement to house the government employees who had migrated to Pakistan from different parts of the present-day India. Almost seven decades later, the quarters are still here.