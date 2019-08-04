close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
August 5, 2019

Mashaal seeks release of her husband

Top Story

A
Agencies
August 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mashaal Hussein Malik, wife of the detained Kashmiri leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, on Saturday urged the international community and human right organisations to take notice of the fast deteriorating health of her husband who was in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail for raising his voice against unabated atrocities being carried out by Indian occupation forces in Held Kashmir, she claimed.

She said Mr Malik had been kept in solitary confinement for the last four months, which had strengthened the perception that some hidden or unspoken orders by rulers and their agencies had been given to Tihar jail authorities to inflict more miseries on him to kill him slowly.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story