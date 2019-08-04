Mashaal seeks release of her husband

ISLAMABAD: Mashaal Hussein Malik, wife of the detained Kashmiri leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, on Saturday urged the international community and human right organisations to take notice of the fast deteriorating health of her husband who was in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail for raising his voice against unabated atrocities being carried out by Indian occupation forces in Held Kashmir, she claimed.

She said Mr Malik had been kept in solitary confinement for the last four months, which had strengthened the perception that some hidden or unspoken orders by rulers and their agencies had been given to Tihar jail authorities to inflict more miseries on him to kill him slowly.