Don’t let go turncoats, besiege their houses: Maryam

PIND DADAN KHAN: Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has said that turncoats should not be let go and the houses of those should be besieged who have committed treachery at the difficult time of their parties.

While addressing a big rally in Lillah, Pind Dadan Khan on Sunday she said that politician, who betrayed his leader, his party and his people at the difficult time should not have right to stay in politics. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz appealed to supporters to join her when the party called on them to march on Islamabad.

On Sunday, during her latest mass contact campaign — a 'Free Nawaz Sharif' rally in Khushab — she called on supporters to "heed the call by their party to march on Islamabad for the final shove to topple the government". "To drive the final nail in the coffin of this fake government, if your party PML-N calls on you to march on Islamabad, will you accompany me there?" she asked crowds gathered in a village off the Lillah interchange which gave her a rousing reception during her stop there.

The PML-N leader also spoke on the plight being faced by the citizens of Indian Held Kashmir and Azad Jammu & Kashmir and said that "they are not alone as Pakistan stands with them". "When Kashmiris are wounded, it is Pakistan that feels the pain. When unarmed Kashmiris bleed, it is the blood that runs through Pakistan's veins that is shed," she said.

She also made stops in the cities of Mangwal and Katha while enroute to Khushab. Maryam had left her Jati Umra residence late Sunday afternoon amid fervent chants by party workers in her support.