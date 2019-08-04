Geo News ‘Special Transmission’ Jeene Do Karachi Ko: Geo takes first-ever initiative to resolve Karachi’s civic issues

News Desk

KARACHI: Geo News anchor Hamid Mir on Sunday said different authorities are working in Karachi, including the provincial government, city government and federal government but the issue cannot be resolved until they all join hands.

Karachi is the largest city and called a mini Pakistan, so its issues are the issues of the entire country. Nearly 16,000 tons garbage is dumped daily in the city while very minimal quantity gets recycled.

For the first time, Geo, in order to resolve Karachi's cleanliness issues and other problems, brings together the CM, mayor Karachi, LB minister, federal govt reps, important members of civil society, on one platform. In the Geo News special transmission "Jeene Dou Karachi Ko", Hamid Mir said all the stakeholders should adopt a joint strategy to resolve Karachi’s issues. He said through this special transmission, Geo News was trying to create a consensus among the guests who had joined today's (Sunday's) programme.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there were 38 big nullahs in Karachi and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was responsible for maintaining those nullahs. He said KMC demanded Rs1.2 billion for cleaning those nullahs nearly half a year ago and the provincial government issued Rs500 million prior to the recent spell of monsoon.

Murad said for that purpose, the Local Bodies Minister Saeed Ghani and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar had a meeting, in which the mayor informed him that the situation was comparatively better but he needs more work to do. He said the rain became an issue because of the rain streams or nullahs that are encroached, while sky high structures and shopping centres are built on that nullahs and water streams.

The chief minister Sindh said that he had informed Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief to the city, to coordinate with all the stakeholders. He said the prime minister had announced Rs162 billion Karachi Package while only Rs12 billion were received, adding that Federal Minister Ali Zaidi called him for the recent Karachi clean-up campaign and he assured him of his full support.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said he also suggested carrying the cleaning drive jointly but a weird approach could not help at the end. He claimed that Ali Zaidi agreed with him and asked for a ceasefire and for that he told him that they were not fighting, so there was no need to make a ceasefire.

The chief minister Sindh said that after that conversation, he advised the Local Bodies Minister Saeed Ghani to have a meeting to devise a joint contingency plan to carry out Karachi clean-up campaign. He said Ghani called him thrice while only once his call was picked but was told that Ali Zaidi was not present to entertain the minister’s call. Despite all this, Murad once again assured his support and admitted that Zaidi had initiated good work.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said that Saeed Ghani called him when he was in a meeting, adding that Ghani tweeted him which was replied accordingly. He said we work together at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) was also taken on board but the CM Sindh should tell me that how much money he issued for the Solid Waste Management.

The Federal Minister, Ali Zaidi, said that only Rs240 million was issued but he did not know where was that money because the roads are packed with garbage. He said it rained on last Monday and the mayor Karachi called him for help and after that the prime minister permitted him to proceed on the issue and he initiated the Karachi clean-up campaign.

Ali Zaidi said he recently built a new Native Jetty bridge but doubted that the vessel carriers would soon stop to anchor because he could not inaugurate the Jetty due to the garbage spread over the entire area. He said he ordered 12 boats to pull out garbage from the sea though he was not responsible of cleaning it.

Saeed Ghani said that it was the responsibility of KMC and DMC to collect garbage from the city while the towns were responsible of that during the Mustafa Kamal's era. He said he had told the city mayor that issuing funds was not a big deal but all the stakeholders should work jointly to resolve the issue. He said a summary was received and forwarded for further process, adding that the provincial government will pay off all the dues. Ghani admitted that during the recent spell of monsoon, KMC, DMC, Water Board and local administration worked jointly along with Governor Sindh.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that the infrastructure of the city could only cater to five million people while the population was exceeding 30 million but no one truly focused on enhancing the infrastructure. He said KPT, Civil Aviation and other government lands were being continuously encroached while nobody pays heeds to the issue. He said seminaries, mosques and houses are built on nullahs but we started to remove encroachments after the Supreme Court ruled on the issue.

Mayor Karachi said he removed a building along with Bagh Ibne Qasim and a building on Nahr-e-Khayyam. He said despite all, cleaning the nullahs is still impossible because of numerous encroachments, adding that even engineers from US space agency NASA could not clean those encroached nullahs. Akhtar said it is not a solution to issue Rs500 million for cleaning nullahs because the garbage deposit needed to be restructured, adding that the rain streams were to channelise the rain water but those nullahs are being used to drain sewerage water.

Renowned singer Shahzad Roy said if we would not clean the garbage, we would deliver nothing but diseases and the nature would not forgive us.

Meanwhile, Engineer Shahid Abdullah said we have to admit that Karachi is the dirtiest city in the world, adding we never saw this city in such a condition before. He said the federal, Sindh governments and KMC have a pact to maintain the Nehr-e-Khayyam but only civil society is paying money for it, adding that if the issue relates to bureaucracy and NAB, then they should be talked to and it should be resolved anyway because the city needs to be cleaned.

Referring to Hamid Mir’s comment of Karachi is mini Pakistan, Siraj Kassim Teli said that it is not mini Pakistan but Pakistan indeed because Pakistan is nothing without Karachi. He said Karachi has expanded almost 3,500 square kms and is catering more than 25 million people without a single penny from the government side on education and healthcare.

Kassim said that the entire city is being run by the private sector, adding that if the business community and philanthropists would not extend their helping hands, then nobody would give health and education to Karachiites and one can witness the situation if one visits government hospitals. He said it is the responsibility of KMC and the Sindh government to clean the garbage.

Former Administrator Karachi Fahimuz Zaman said that we could produce 50MW electricity through recycling the city garbage. He said people are asking KMC to collect the garbage and waste to recycle for producing 50MW electricity.

Meanwhile, HBL announced Rs50 million, Jubilee Insurance Rs10 million donations for the Karachi clean-up campaign on Geo.